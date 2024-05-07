Home

News

Election Commission Issues Notification For Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections, Details Inside

The seventh and final phase to elect the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on June 1.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bhopal, May 07 (ANI): A 96-year-old voter Vidyavati Dubey shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: The notification for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 was issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

The seventh and final phase to elect the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on June 1 at 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories (UTs).

These states and UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, and Chandigarh.

Of the 57 parliamentary seats, 13 each are from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine are from West Bengal, eight are from Bihar, six are from Odisha, four are from Himachal Pradesh, three are from Jharkhand, and one is from Chandigarh.

According to the notification, May 14 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17.

The Lok Sabha elections have been divided into seven phases starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1.

Counting will take place on June 4.

Phase Wise Break Up

First Phase: April 19 Second Phase: April 26 Third Phase: May 7 Fourth Phase: May 13 Fifth Phase: May 20 Sixth Phase: May 25 Seventh Phase: June 1

Counting of votes and the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2024 results: June 4

Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections Today

The elections for phase 3 were held on May 7, Tuesday at 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.

These are Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Some of the biggest names that contested in phase 3 are Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Supriya Sule from Baramati, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri, Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, and Badruddin Ajmal from Dhubri.







