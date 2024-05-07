Home

News

Mayawati Sacks Nephew Akash Anand From Key Party Posts; Here’s Why

Mayawati sacks nephew Akash Anand from key party posts till he attains full maturity

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BSP Chief Mayawati

New Delhi: In a surprising move, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday removed nephew Akash Anand from key party posts till he becomes ‘politically mature’. Anand has also been also been removed as her successor.

Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains “full maturity”. She said her brother and Akash’s father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.

In her posts, Mayawati also said that Akash Anand was appointed as BSP’s national coordinator and was declared her successor for providing momentum to this movement.

1. विदित है कि बीएसपी एक पार्टी के साथ ही बाबा साहेब डा भीमराव अम्बेडकर के आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान तथा सामाजिक परिवर्तन का भी मूवमेन्ट है जिसके लिए मान्य. श्री कांशीराम जी व मैंने खुद भी अपनी पूरी ज़िन्दगी समर्पित की है और इसे गति देने के लिए नई पीढ़ी को भी तैयार किया जा रहा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 7, 2024

2. इसी क्रम में पार्टी में, अन्य लोगों को आगे बढ़ाने के साथ ही, श्री आकाश आनन्द को नेशनल कोओर्डिनेटर व अपना उत्तराधिकारी घोषित किया, किन्तु पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के व्यापक हित में पूर्ण परिपक्वता (maturity) आने तक अभी उन्हें इन दोनों अहम जिम्मेदारियों से अलग किया जा रहा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 7, 2024

“But in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being removed from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity,” she said. To recall, it was in the year in 2019, Akash Anand was made national coordinator of the BSP when Mayawati rejigged the party organisation after severing ties with the Samajwadi Party.

Akash was named Mayawati’s successor in December last year at a crucial party meeting in Lucknow. He was also tasked to manage the party affairs in the states where the organisation was weak.







