Mayawati Sacks Nephew Akash Anand From Key Party Posts

Mayawati sacks nephew Akash Anand from key party posts till he attains full maturity

BSP Chief Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati

New Delhi: In a surprising move, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday removed nephew Akash Anand from key party posts till he becomes ‘politically mature’. Anand has also been also been removed as her successor.

Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains “full maturity”. She said her brother and Akash’s father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.

In her posts, Mayawati also said that Akash Anand was appointed as BSP’s national coordinator and was declared her successor for providing momentum to this movement.

“But in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being removed from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity,” she said. To recall, it was in the year in 2019, Akash Anand was made national coordinator of the BSP when Mayawati rejigged the party organisation after severing ties with the Samajwadi Party.

Akash was named Mayawati’s successor in December last year at a crucial party meeting in Lucknow. He was also tasked to manage the party affairs in the states where the organisation was weak.






