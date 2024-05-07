Home

Sonia Gandhi Slams Modi Government in Video Message, Alleges BJP of Creating Atmosphere of Distress

Sonia Gandhi alleged that youth unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels.

इस सीट से कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने लगातार पांच बार जीत दर्ज की है. सोनिया गांधी अब राज्यसभा की सदस्य हैं. कांग्रेस ने अभी तक इस सीट से अपने उम्मीदवार की घोषणा नहीं की है.

New Delhi: Senior Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Modi government and said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating a distressing atmosphere in the country and urged citizens to rally behind the Congress party for a “brighter and more equal future” for all.

“Today in every corner of the country, youth are facing unemployment, women are facing atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities are facing terrible discrimination. This atmosphere is due to the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Their focus is only on gaining power at any cost. They have promoted hatred for political gain,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“The Congress Party and I have always fought for the progress of all, justice to the deprived and to strengthen the country…The Congress and INDIA alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy. Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together let us build a strong and united India,” she added.

Her appeal came on the day of the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha polls.

She said the Congress and the INDIA bloc members were committed to defending the Constitution and democracy. “Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all,” Gandhi said in a video message.

She alleged that youth unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. These challenges, she claimed, stem from the “niyat” (intention) and “niti” (policy) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which aim for power, rejecting inclusivity and dialogue.

“The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish.

“Today, I ask for your support once again. Our ‘Nyay Patra’ and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India. The Congress and the INDIA (bloc) parties are committed to defending our Constitution and democracy,” Gandhi said.







