‘India Involved In Recent Targeted Killings Inside Pakistan, Have Irrefutable Evidence’: DG ISPR Pakistan

“India’s killing spree has spread to different countries now,” said Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary.

Pakistan Allegations: Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, the Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) made a startling claim on Tuesday when he said that Pakistan has “irrefutable evidence” of India’s involvement in the recent targeted killings of various individuals in the country.

“India’s killing spree has spread to different countries now. From the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in another country, India has been involved in killings of individuals in Pakistan,” said Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary while addressing the media at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement behind the killings,” said Major General Chaudhary adding that Pakistani intelligence agencies are aware of India’s plans to divert the attention of people from its internal issues by showing aggression along the border, and also by forming an “anti-Pakistan” election narrative.

“We are very well aware and prepared for India’s plan to opt for aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) and divert attention from its internal issues through an “anti-Pakistan” narrative during the elections,” said Chaudhary as he said that there have been at least 120 speculative, 15 air space, and 59 technical violations committed by India along the LoC in 2024 as of now.

Major General Chaudhary also stated that “India’s plan to suppress the opinion of people in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is also quite clear.”

“Elections of five seats on five separate days are only aimed at suppressing the voice of Kashmiris and manipulating the poll outcome,” he said.

