BJP Manifesto Promises To Implement UCC Nationwide During PM Modi’s 3rd Term

The BJP manifesto also promised ‘One Nation One Election’ and “single electoral roll”, India’s Olympics bid in 2036, the implementation of the National Education Policy, and a law against paper leaks, among other promises.

BJP Manifesto: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday promised the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi return for a third straight term in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The ruling party released its manifesto or “Sankalp Patra” at its headquarters in national capital New Delhi and promised to implement the UCC if voted to power for a third successive term.

Citing gender equality, the BJP asserted that the rights of women cannot attain parity with that of the opposite gender until a uniform legal code is implemented in the country.

“Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times,” the saffron party asserted in its ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Notably, the UCC has also featured in previous BJP manifestos in the past as it has been one of party’s long-standing electoral promises alongwith the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier this year, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

BJP Manifesto 2024

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto with the tagline “Modi ki Guarantee”. The party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ lays focus on development, women’s welfare and a roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” (developed India).

According to the BJP, the year 2025 will be declared the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Year’.

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the nation the third largest economy in the world, besides efforts to transform India into a “global manufacturing hub.”

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

