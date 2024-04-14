NationalPolitics

Bullet Trains In North, East, And South India, Says PM Modi

BJP Manifesto 2024: Bullet Trains In North, East, And South India, Says PM Modi

BJP Manifesto 2024: Bullet Trains In North, East, And South India, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its eagerly awaited manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, honouring one of the main framers of the Constitution with this symbolic move. The Sankalp Patra was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in national capital. Making big announcements, PM Modi stated that the central government plans to introduce bullet trains in North, East, and South India.




