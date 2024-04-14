BJP Manifesto 2024: PM Modi stated that the BJP will expand the Vande Bharat trains to every nook and cranny of the country.

BJP Manifesto 2024: Party Promises Three Models Of Vande Bharat Trains To Run In India

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its eagerly awaited manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, honouring one of the main framers of the Constitution with this symbolic move. Speaking about the party’s Sankalp Patra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that three models of Vande Bharat trains will run in the county if the saffron party comes to power. These three models of Vande Bharat Express are – Vande Bharat sleeper, Vande Bharat chaircar, and Vande Bharat metro. PM Modi vowed to expand Vande Bharat trains to every nook and cranny of the country.

“BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country- Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar, and Vande Bharat Metro,” PM Modi said.

Notably, the announcement came after the Western Railway (WR) was authorised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to test the faster Vande Bharat trains. The high-tech trains will undergo trial runs at speeds of up to 160 kmph, surpassing its traditional speed of 130 kmph.

If the trials are successful, these trains could save approx. 45 minutes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. The current duration of the travel is 5 hours and 25 minutes. Last week. The Western Railways has recently made necessary advancements at Boisar, which now allows the train services to hit speeds up to 160 kmph. This measure has positioned it as one of the premier lines in Mumbai, where the public will witness the Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains in action for the first time. Notably, the initiation of these changes had sought the green light from the CRS back in February, prior to moving forward with the enhancements.

BJP Manifesto 2024: Bullet Trains In North, East, And South India

After starting the work on India’s first bullet train in its previous terms, the saffron party, in its election manifesto, pledged to work on providing the more bullet trains other regions.

Making big announcements, PM Modi stated that the Central Government plans to introduce bullet trains in North, East, and South India. Giving example of Ahmedabad Mumbai Bullet Train, which work is going on, PM Modi stated that bullet trains will run in North, East, And South India.

“We are constructing the first Bullet Train corridor in the country. Using the experience gained so far, we will initiate feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors in North, South and East India,” the party said.

In 2017, the Modi government revealed plans for a high-speed train, tapping into Japan’s esteemed Shinkansen technology. The project, which aims to link Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is now on track for its start in 2026. Originally intended to wrap up by 2022, land acquisition hurdles chalked up delays. Fast forward to October 2023, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) proudly announced they’ve clinched 100% of the required land in Gujarat for the bullet train venture. The recent advancements have edged the whole land secured in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu up to 99.95%!

It is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore. The entire project is expected to cost around Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

Once functional, the bullet trains will cover a distance of around 508 kilometres between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in around 3.5 hours.







