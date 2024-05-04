Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telangana Congress Candidate Slaps Woman During Campaign, Watch Viral Video

In a shocking incident, while campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, senior Congress leader who is contesting Nizamabad in Telangana, slapped an old woman while campaigning. Take a look at the viral video…

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway with two out of seven phases already completed; the third phase will take place on May 7, 2024. Amid the ongoing polls, several controversies are taking place and also being reported; different leaders of multiple political parties are launching sharp attacks on each other and are trying to beat the other, to win the elections. Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3, a shocking incident has been reported from Telangana where a senior Congress leader was campaigning when he, on camera, slapped an old lady standing in front of him. The video of him slapping the woman has attracted a lot of attention and has also caught everyone by surprise. The senior Congress leader is T Jeevan Reddy, who is contesting the polls from Nizamabad constituency in Telangana.

Congress Leader Slaps Woman During Campaign; Video VIRAL

As mentioned earlier, senior Congress leader and party candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency T. Jeevan Reddy, has landed in a controversy after he slapped a woman. A video of the former minister slapping a woman during campaigning was widely circulated on social media on Friday. The incident occurred in a village in the Armur Assembly segment when the Congress candidate was campaigning along with some other leaders.

Congress Nizamabad candidate Jeevan Reddy…… Recently CM Revanth Reddy Announced he would be Union Agriculture Minister once INDIA alliance comes to power pic.twitter.com/K0GS5vtdDg — Naveena (@TheNaveena) May 3, 2024

Woman Slapped For Choosing To Vote For ‘Flower’

Jeevan Reddy allegedly slapped the woman, a labourer under rural employment guarantee scheme, when she told him that she will vote for ‘flower’ symbol in the May 13 election. She lamented that she had voted for the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, but she is not getting pension. The Congress candidate was accompanied by P. Vinay Kumar Reddy, who lost the Assembly election from Armur. Armur is one of the seven Assembly segments under Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat. The Congress has fielded Jeevan Reddy against sitting MP D. Arvind of BJP.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete Schedule

Take a look at the complete date-wise schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the remaining phases of voting.

The third phase will be on May 7 with voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states;

Phase 4 on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states;

20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies;

The sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states;

The last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states.

The counting of votes, i.e. result declaration will happen on June 4, 2024.

