Wonderla Bhubaneswar Announces Special Soft Launch Offer: Tickets starting at just Rs.649*

Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, is thrilled to announce pre-launch offers ahead of the soft launch of its amusement park at Kumbharbasta, Bhubaneswar on 24th May. Wonderla Holidays currently owns and operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, along with a resort in Bengaluru, and is now coming to Bhubaneswar.

As part of the launch celebrations, the first 1000 tickets will be available for online pre- booking starting from 6th May as part of the First Day First Show Offer, starting at Rs.649 plus taxes per adult ticket exclusively valid for entry on the Soft Launch Day, 24th May.

This will be followed by an Early Bird Offer with 25% discount on subsequent park entry tickets for a limited period available through online pre-booking only.

Mr. Arun K Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “We are excited to introduce Wonderla’s exceptional entertainment experience to Odisha, heralding a new era of leisure and adventure for our visitors. With our foray into Odisha, our commitment is to continue delivering excellence to our visitors, fostering unforgettable moments and cherished memories. With a dedication to providing unparalleled experiences, we aspire to not only delight in the present but also leave a lasting legacy for future generations to cherish”.

From pulse-pounding roller coasters to immersive water rides and family-friendly attractions, Wonderla Odisha will offer something for everyone to enjoy. Many of its rides are custom-made and imported from reputed international suppliers, making them unique in India. Wonderla is among the top ranked amusement parks in India and Asia.



Visitors can avails these limited period offers and book entry tickets in advance through this link (https://apps.wonderla.co.in/first_day_offer_bhu/) or reach out to 0674 – 6640300.