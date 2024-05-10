InternationalNational

Wonderla Bhubaneswar Announces Special Soft Launch Offer: Tickets starting at just Rs.649*

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 31 mins ago
0 57 1 minute read

Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, is thrilled to announce pre-launch offers ahead of the soft launch of its amusement park at Kumbharbasta, Bhubaneswar on 24th May. Wonderla Holidays currently owns and operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, along with a resort in Bengaluru, and is now coming to Bhubaneswar.

As part of the launch celebrations, the first 1000 tickets will be available for online pre- booking starting from 6th May as part of the First Day First Show Offer, starting at Rs.649 plus taxes per adult ticket exclusively valid for entry on the Soft Launch Day, 24th May.

This will be followed by an Early Bird Offer with 25% discount on subsequent park entry tickets for a limited period available through online pre-booking only.

Mr. Arun K Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “We are excited to introduce Wonderla’s exceptional entertainment experience to Odisha, heralding a new era of leisure and adventure for our visitors. With our foray into Odisha, our commitment is to continue delivering excellence to our visitors, fostering unforgettable moments and cherished memories. With a dedication to providing unparalleled experiences, we aspire to not only delight in the present but also leave a lasting legacy for future generations to cherish”.

From pulse-pounding roller coasters to immersive water rides and family-friendly attractions, Wonderla Odisha will offer something for everyone to enjoy. Many of its rides are custom-made and imported from reputed international suppliers, making them unique in India. Wonderla is among the top ranked amusement parks in India and Asia.

Visitors can avails these limited period offers and book entry tickets in advance through this link (https://apps.wonderla.co.in/first_day_offer_bhu/) or reach out to 0674 – 6640300.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 31 mins ago
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Relux Electric Secures Rs. 250 Crore Project Funding for Expanding its Network of Hyper Charging Stations in South India’s Highways

5 hours ago

Nurse Shoba From Thrissur Honoured with Global Award By International Cleft Care NGO Smile Train

5 hours ago

Bharat Petroleum Reports its Highest Ever Annual Profit of Rs. 26,674 Crores, Board Recommends Issue of Bonus Shares & Final Dividend

5 hours ago

Remembering Prominent Leaders Who Led India First War of Independence

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow