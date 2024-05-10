TTK Prestige Marks 75 Years of Prestige Pressure Cooker with Heartwarming Campaign “Celebrating 75 Saalon Ka Pyaar”

TTK Prestige, a pioneer in kitchen appliances, celebrates a remarkable milestone as it completes 75 years of its iconic Prestige Pressure Cooker. To commemorate this significant moment in the company’s history, the brand has launched a heartwarming television commercial titled “Celebrating 75 Saalon Ka Pyaar.” Through this TVC, the brand aims to highlight the legacy of the Prestige Pressure Cooker in Indian households, encapsulating 75 years of love, trust and the symbol of keeping family traditions alive.

The TVC takes viewers on an emotional journey with a family as each member instinctively and coincidentally decides to prepare their grandmother’s traditional and beloved Biryani recipe for her birthday. As different family members announce what they have prepared for the special day, it becomes evident that they all share the heartfelt intention of making their grandmother’s day truly special with their family’s most cherished dish: ‘grandmother’s special biryani’. Each one has done so using a different model of the Prestige Pressure Cooker, highlighting the significance of this kitchen staple passed down through generations. The ad beautifully showcases the enduring importance of Prestige in preserving cherished family traditions for generations to come.

The commercial showcases five different pressure cookers by the brand that are Flip On Triply, Triply Pressure Cooker (OL), Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker (OL), Nakshatra Alpha Svachh (IL), and Nakshatra Duo Plus Svachh (IL). With its captivating storyline and emotional resonance, the commercial captures the essence of 75 years of Prestige Pressure cooker, symbolizing love, tradition, and reliability in every kitchen.

Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Ankur Agarwal – General Manager, Marketing, TTK Prestige said, “75 years of Pressure Cookers is a monumental milestone for us. It all began with a vision driven by innovation and commitment to quality. Our journey started with the introduction of our pressure cooker, transforming the way homemakers cooked nationwide. Over the years, we’ve relentlessly pushed the boundaries of innovation, enhancing the pressure cooker with revolutionary features, and setting new industry standards. As generations evolved, so has the Prestige Pressure Cooker, becoming an indispensable part of every household. Our brand film captures this profound evolution. We are committed to modernization and creating cherished memories through our innovative products.”