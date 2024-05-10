Home

News

Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi NCR; Traffic Affected At Several Places | Details Here

A massive dust storm has hit the Delhi NCR region on Friday, check out the videos.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Dust storm in New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi, NCR, was hit by a massive dust storm on Friday evening. As a result of the dust storm, the temperatures have apparently come down. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast strong winds and a drizzle towards the night.

The heavy dust storms were reported over the regions of Delhi NCR, including Lodhi Road, Pragati Maidan, Pitampura, Narayana, Najafgarh, Noida Sector 16 and others.

The India Meteorological Department has shared a post on X: “Duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad”.

Watch:

Wth is happening in Delhi right now?

This Dust Storm came out of nowhere

Hope everyone’s fine pic.twitter.com/5DK0wzJhba — Shaurya👀 (@anythingtbf) May 10, 2024

Watch another video:

Terrible dust storm envelopes Delhi pic.twitter.com/jxHtMwmlEH — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) May 10, 2024







