Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi NCR; Traffic Affected At Several Places

A massive dust storm has hit the Delhi NCR region on Friday, check out the videos.

Dust storm in New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi, NCR, was hit by a massive dust storm on Friday evening. As a result of the dust storm, the temperatures have apparently come down. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast strong winds and a drizzle towards the night.

The heavy dust storms were reported over the regions of Delhi NCR, including Lodhi Road, Pragati Maidan, Pitampura, Narayana, Najafgarh, Noida Sector 16 and others.

The India Meteorological Department has shared a post on X: “Duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad”.

