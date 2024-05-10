Home

Dust Storm In Delhi-NCR: IndiGo Alerts Commuters Of Change In Flight Timings

Dust Storm in Delhi-NCR: IndiGo has issued an alert to its commuters regarding a change in flight timings.

New Delhi: A massive dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening and as a result, IndiGo has warned its commuters to keep an eye on the flight timings. The IMD had already warned about the heavy winds in the region and as expected, the national capital was taken aback by the gusty winds.

Strong winds and good rains are ahead for #Delhi. While you enjoy the cool weather, do keep a tab on your flight status before you head to the airport,” the airline said in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department has shared a post on X: “Duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad”.

The gusty winds were reported (kmph) over Delhi: Ujwa 77 kmph; Jafarpur 57 kmph; Lodhi Road 61 kmph; Pragati Maidan 63 kmph; Pitampura 57 kmph; Narayana 50 kmph; Najafgarh 40 kmph.

Check IMD Forecast

As per the IMD, Delhi-NCR is predicted to have a bit of a drizzle tonight. As for the daytime, the temperature is expected to get as hot as 40 degrees Celsius, and it may hit a low of 27 degrees Celsius late at night.

Earlier on Monday, the Himachal Pradesh RWD predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms at one or two places in 8 districts of the state. Meanwhile, amid the soaring temperatures and heatwaves across the nation, including Rajasthan, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Radhe Shyam Sharma, said that Western Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. He also mentioned that there is some hope for relief in the next day or two due to the Western disturbance.

The maximum temperature in Rajasthan is hovering in the range of 43 to 46 degrees Celsius, with Barmer recording the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius. Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur issued a yellow alert and heatwave warnings when temperatures in various districts crossed the mark of 44 degrees Celsius.

