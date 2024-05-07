Home

News

‘No Peace In Jammu Kashmir; Modi Was Posing For Cameras When…’: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah also fired a salvo at Prime Minister Narendra, claiming that the PM was busing posing for cameras while shooting for a film in the forests when the 2019 Pulwama terror strike occurred.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image tweeted by @JKNC_

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president, Farooq Abdullah Tuesday attacked the BJP-led Central government over the recent spate of terror attacks in the erstwhile state, claiming there is no peace or normalcy in the conflict-riddled region.

“Had there been normalcy, would there have been encounters in Kulgam and Surankote? Our jawans are getting martyred … how long will you let them die? They got 40 CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama (in 2019),” Farooq said reporters during a poll rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The veteran INDIA bloc leader also fired a salvo at Prime Minister Narendra, claiming that the PM was busing posing for cameras while shooting for a film in the forests when the Pulwama terror strike occurred in 2019.

“The then Governor himself said that (explosive-ridden) car was roaming around for three weeks and when it reached the spot, innocent people were martyred. What was the PM doing? He was shooting for a film in a forest,” Abdullah said.

Citing former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik’s claims about having told the Prime Minister that it was our mistake that 40 CRPF personnel were killed, “but Modi asked him to shut up, saying we have to blame the other country”

“This is the situation and you are saying there is peace. Had there been peace, would there be so many security personnel with me? Where is the peace? Thank God, we are moving freely here. But the way they are creating hatred across the country, Muslims are targeted, their beards shaven and asked to chant Jai Shri Ram,” claimed

The former Union minister accused the BJP of creating hatred in the country and asked it if Ram belonged only to it.”Is Ram only theirs?”

“Who prays in which way is their own will. This is a free country. But it will not remain free. They will dictate to us what to wear, what to eat, and where to offer Namaz.

“Do you remember how they demolished our mosques, madrassas, and then they claim ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas,’ and sabka beda gark,” he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked if the “hate” will make India stronger.

“Is there any difference between Hindus and Muslims? I am a doctor, we both have the same bodies. God created us as equals. We are responsible for creating differences. The politicians are responsible for fostering hatred, otherwise, there would be no hatred in India.

“When India got freedom, we joined Gandhi’s India and not Modi’s. We want to bring Gandhi’s India back where we can walk and talk with dignity,” the NC leader said.

(With PTI inputs)







