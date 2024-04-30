Home

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election: Pralhad Joshi vs Vinod Asooti in Dharwad | Education, Birthplace, And Net Worth

The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is scheduled to take in Dharwad in the phase, i.e., on Thursday, May 7, 2024. BJP has fielded its sitting MP, Pralhad Joshi, for the fourth time, while Congress has decided to field their youth leader, Vinod Asooti, who will be contesting his first-ever Lok Sabha elections.

Pralhad Joshi is BJP’s three-time incumbent MP from the Dharwad seat. This time will mark his fourth consecutive instance of contesting for a place in the lower house of the Indian parliament from Dharwad.

Congress has decided to take a little approach in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as they have been putting their trust in the young blood to help them get over in the upcoming mega elections.

Pralhad Joshi: Education, Net Worth

Educational Qualifications: B.A. Educated at K.S. Arts College, Hubli and Karnatak University, Dharwad, Karnataka

Profession: Industrialist

Prahlad Joshi: Net Worth

BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and his family have declared assets worth over Rs 21 crore in his affidavit for the Lok Sabha election. While filing his nomination as a BJP candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha segment, Joshi declared movable assets worth Rs 2.72 crore in his name, Rs 5.93 crore in his wife Jyoti’s name, and Rs 32.03 lakh in their dependent daughter Ananya Joshi’s name. The former state BJP chief has immovable assets worth Rs 11.24 crore in his name and Rs 86.39 lakh in his wife’s name.

Vinod Asooti:

Category: Graduate

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Akkihal Foundation Dharwad, Karnataka University 2012

Assets & Liabilities

Assets: Rs 3,84,80,218 ~3 Crore+ (As per mynetainfo)

Liabilities: Rs 4,63,77,982 ~4 Crore+ (As per mynetainfo)

Know LSS

Leaders’ Social Score is a tool to gauge the social media presence of the Political leaders representing your constituency based in 55+ metrics including likes, comment and sentiments score (Positive & Negative). You have all the popular leaders in this platform. Even you can compare your two favorite leaders with this tool. One more key thing is to highlight that Leaders’ Social Core is totally based on Machine Learning, there is no human intervention to fetch it.

How LSS Works?

To gauge the popularity of leaders on social media, we track 55+ metrics such as likes, followers, and engagement across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and others. Additionally, we assess the sentiment surrounding these leaders, determining whether it’s predominantly positive or negative. This comprehensive approach allows us to effectively monitor their social media popularity.







