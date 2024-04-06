NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Names 6 Candidates For Goa, MP, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Saturday announced a list of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. As per the list, the main opposition party has announced six candidates; three in Madhya Pradesh, two in Goa, and one for Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to the list, the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has approved candidates for Goa North, Goa South, Morena, Gwalior, Khandwa, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (ST) Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Here’s the list of six candidates announced by Congress:

Goa

  1. Ramakant Khalap – Goa North
  2. Capt. Viriato Fernandes – Goa South

Madhya Pradesh

  1. Satyapal Singh Sikarwar – Morena
  2. Praveen Pathak – Gwalior
  3. Narendra Patel – Khandwa

D&N Haveli

  1. Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla – Dadra & Nagar Haveli (ST)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases over a period of nearly two months from April 19 to June 1, 2024. Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day, the Election Commission has announced.


