Manipal Academy of Higher Education Announces Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2024) Dates for B.Tech Program

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) presents the schedule and guidelines for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2024, applicable for the B.Tech program.

MET 2024 encompasses two phases for B.Tech aspirants ensuring flexibility and accessibility for applicants. This is a single entrance test for B.Tech aspirants to be able to take part in the B.Tech counselling at Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), Jaipur, Rajasthan and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT), Gangtok, Sikkim. B.Tech program is offered in nearly 20 branches across the campuses.

The first attempt, Phase 1, will see applications accepted until March 15, 2024. The test will be conducted on April 16 and April 17, 2024, with counseling commencing in the second week of June 2024. For Phase 2, candidates can apply after the last date of Phase 1 and before the last date for Phase 2 application submission. Tentative the test will be held on May 18 and May 19, 2024, with counseling to follow in the second week of June 2024.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) remains committed to providing a fair and transparent admissions process through the Manipal Entrance Test (MET).

For more information and test syllabus please login to: manipal.edu/met.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, Deemed to be University, is a self-financing Higher Educational institution which started its operations in 1953 by establishing the first self-financing medical college, KMC Manipal, as Public Private collaboration model. Over the years various institutions have been added and finally in 1993 June, these group of institutions have been declared as a Deemed to be University by the Govt. of India. The excellent track record in academics, infrastructure and research contributions and its standing in the national and international rankings, culminated in it being declared as an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, in October 2020. Presently MAHE Manipal offers 300+ programmes in 30+ streams which includes undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels at its four campuses in India and one overseas campus. It has about 35000 students on its rolls. MAHE Manipal, as an IoE, is committed to provide quality higher education at affordable cost and contribute in increasing the gross enrolment rate ratio in higher education.