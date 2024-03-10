Home

Farmers’ Protest: Nationwide Rail Roko Andolan TODAY, Section 144 Imposed In Ambala; Check Duration, Train Disruptions

As part of the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March, a nationwide ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ is being organised today due to which Section 144 has been imposed in Ambala. Check the duration of this protest and train routes that will be disrupted…

Rail Roko Andolan (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Over 200 Farmers Unions from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh began their ‘Delhi Chalo March’ on February 13, 2024 seeking the enactment of the law for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops amidst other demands. As part of the Farmers’ Protest, a Rail Roko Andolan is being organised nationwide today, March 10 to press the Centre for the fulfilment of their demands. Details about the Rail Roko Andolan have been shared by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the Secretary of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and to maintain law and order amid the agitation, alerts have been issued by the Police and Section 144 has also been imposed in Ambala. Here’s all you need to know about the Farmers’ Rail Roko Andolan today…

Rail Roko Andolan Today, Check Timings

As mentioned earlier, the farmer unions have called for a nationwide Rail Roko Andolan today, i.e. on March 10, 2024 and as the name suggests, farmers will be sitting on railway tracks and protesting for the fulfilment of their demands, including a law on MSP of crops. The farmers will be sitting on the railway tracks for four hours and the timing of the Rail Roko Andolan is 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Rail Roko Andolan Today: Train Services Disrupted In These Areas

While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the Delhi Chalo March and are therefore participating in the Rail Roko Andolan, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner) and the Krantikari Kisan Union affiliated to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will also be participating in this agitation. The farmers will be staging sit-ins on the railway tracks in Haryana and various parts of Punjab including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar and Gurdaspur districts.

Apart from the law regarding MSP of all crops, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the recommendations for MSP by the Swaminathan Commission, pension for farmers and other agricultural workers, waiver of farm debts and also ‘justice’ for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case.







