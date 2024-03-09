Home

Telangana

Global Spirituality Mahotsav 2024, Largest Spiritual Congregation To Start From March 14

The four-day spirituality summit being brought by the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness has the theme of “Inner Peace to World Peace”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Over 100,000 participants are expected to participate.

Global Spirituality Mahotsav 2024: The Ministry of Culture (Special Cell) and Heartfulness are going to hold a one-of-a-kind spiritual congregation, called the Global Spirituality Mahotsav from March 14 to 17 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, situated at the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The event will bring spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs to one place at the world’s largest meditation center. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the summit on 15 and 16 March respectively.

The four-day spirituality summit being brought by the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness has the theme of “Inner Peace to World Peace”. The conference aims to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said, “India showcases culture, spirituality and a way of life which is inspiring the world. We are standing as an example to the world with our spiritual knowledge and have become the Spiritual Capital of the world. Our country is the birthplace of many religions with us spreading peace and light in life. The philosophical approach of ours is very unique. The entire world is looking towards India for physical and mental well-being through Yoga and meditation.”

Addressing a press conference Reddy said in the Global Spirituality Mahotsav the Spiritual gurus are coming to one platform towards world peace. In the G20 summit, we had decided upon the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The upcoming conference is also in the continuation of that theme – of solidarity among all classes, castes, and religions and bring them spiritually together across every country and reach to every individual from Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Over 100,000 participants are expected to participate. The summit is slated to host various panel discussions, cultural programs associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience for spirituality through books and music.

Some of the organizations coming together for the Global Spirituality Mahotsav are the Ramakrishna Mission, Parmarth Niketan, The Art of Living Foundation, The Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Archbishop of Hyderabad, Rev Cardinal Anthony Poola, Chinna Jiyar Swami, The Brahma Kumaris, Patanjali Yogpeeth, Maharishi Foundation (Transcendental Meditation), Isha Foundation, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Archdiocese of Hyderabad, Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Akhil Bhartiya Shri Gurudeo Seva Mandal, Sant Dnyaneshwar Devasthan, Alandi, All India Imam Organization, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, and the Shri Ram Chandra Mission/ Heartfulness.







