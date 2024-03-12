Oakridge Teachers Join Global Education Leaders at Nord Anglia Conference

Faculty from Oakridge International School participated in a groundbreaking Teaching and Learning Conference hosted by Nord Anglia Education British Vietnamese International School, Hanoi, Vietnam. This global event brought together over 200 educators from 15 countries to explore innovative teaching methods and foster collaboration.

Academics team from India@Hanoi conference

The conference focused on advancing educational standards worldwide. Esteemed educators, thought leaders and practitioners shared insights on topics like personalized learning, technology integration, and fostering inquiry-based learning environments.

Attendees participated in workshops on cutting-edge teaching methodologies. The conference also emphasized incorporating diverse perspectives into the curriculum to prepare students for success in an interconnected world.

The conference provided a platform for educators to connect, share best practices, and forge valuable partnerships. Discussions centred on harnessing technology for education and creating dynamic, engaging lessons.

The Nord Anglia Teaching and Learning Conference reflects the organizations dedication to continuous innovation and collaboration. By fostering global collaboration, Oakridge International Schools are committed to providing students with a world-class education that prepares them for the future.

Dipika Rao, Director of Education, remarked, “The conference explored how technology is redefining the teachers role and enabling personalized learning pathways. It was a journey to build flexible academic structures for the challenges of the evolving world.”

Special guest, Nord Anglia Education Chief Education Officer Dr. Elise Ecoff, joined from the United Kingdom to share pioneering developments in Nord Anglia-led digital research and advancements, and AI in education – how they will all work together to create an enriching foundation for children in Vietnam.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the worlds leading premium schools organization with 87 schools across 33 countries. As the largest provider of IB education, NAE schools offer high-quality, transformational education to over 80,000 students.