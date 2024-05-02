LPU’s Pro-Chancellor, Mrs. Rashmi Mittal, Conferred with Honorary Colonel Rank

The last day of April 2024 proved momentous for Lovely Professional University (LPU) when its Pro-Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal was bestowed with the honorary rank of Colonel in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Mrs Mittal is now Colonel ‘Commandant’ of the University NCC Wing also. The prestigious occasion was the ‘Pipping ceremony’ held at the Infantry Mess in New Delhi.

LPUs Pro-Chancellor, Mrs Rashmi Mittal conferring with Honorary Colonel Rank at New Delhi standing along Chancellor Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal and Brigadier IS Bhalla

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Major General Rajiv Chhibber, SM, who invited Rajya Sabha Member and Founder Chancellor of LPU, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, to be part of the momentous event. Following tradition, Dr. Mittal, accompanied by Maj. Gen. Chhibber and Brigadier IS Bhalla, had the privilege of adorning the coveted insignia on Mrs. Mittals shoulders.

Upon her arrival at the LPU campus, Colonel & Pro-Chancellor Mrs. Rashmi Mittal was greeted with a grand welcome by hundreds of NCC students. With utmost dignity and decorum, the students presented her with a Guard of Honour, symbolizing their respect for their esteemed Commandant. The event was attended by Heads of all faculties, departments, and staff members, signifying the universitys support and pride in Mrs. Mittals achievement.

Expressing her gratitude, Colonel Mrs. Rashmi Mittal delivered a heartfelt speech, acknowledging the immense honour bestowed upon her and the responsibilities it entails for the betterment of the country. “Wearing this beautiful uniform fills me with humility and deep gratitude for being named an honorary colonel in the Army. I cannot think of a higher honour I could have possibly received!”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mrs. Mittal also shared her profound connection with the Army, having lived in the Jalandhar Cantonment, which provided her with firsthand insight into the everyday life of the military. She expressed admiration for the Armys values of structure, teamwork, and goal alignment, which serve as valuable lessons for all organizations. Furthermore, she highlighted the exceptional performance of the NCC units at LPU, with cadets consistently bringing pride to the institution at the national level.

Colonel Mrs. Rashmi Mittal is an exemplary educationist, distinguished administrator, and visionary leader. Since the inception of NCC at LPU in 2012, she has been actively involved in all its activities, serving as a motivating force for cadets and addressing their concerns with unwavering dedication.