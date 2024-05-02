Tourism Malaysia Excited to Announce New AirAsia Direct Flight Connecting Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur

Tourism Malaysia is thrilled to announce the introduction of new AirAsia direct flight connecting Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysias vibrant capital.

With this strategic expansion, AirAsia aims to strengthen the air connectivity between India and Malaysia, offering more convenient travel options for tourists and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Team AirAsia & Tourism Malaysia during the inaugural direct flight launch in Ahmedabad

The new direct route is set to commence on the following date:

Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur:

May 1, 2024, with fares starting from INR 6,999/-

“We are delighted to partner with AirAsia to enhance accessibility to Malaysia for travellers from Ahmedabad,” said Noriah Jaafar, Director, Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai. “This new direct flight underscore our commitment to promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Malaysia. We are confident that this flight will facilitate increased tourist arrivals, providing visitors with unforgettable experiences in our beautiful country.”

Traveller from Ahmedabad can now fly direct to Kuala Lumpur VISA FREE without having to change flight or transfers. With the introduction of these direct flights, travellers can now easily explore Malaysias diverse offerings, from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur to the pristine beaches of Langkawi, the cultural splendor of Penang and participant in a unique cultural attraction, historical landmarks and culinary delight of Malaysia.

“We are excited to launch direct flight from Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur,” said Mr. Suresh Nair, GM,AirAsia. “This new route reflect our commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options for our passengers. We look forward to welcoming travellers aboard our flights and showcasing the warmth and hospitality of Malaysia.”

Tourism Malaysia and AirAsia are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, with stringent health and safety protocols. Passengers can rest assured knowing that their travel experience will be both enjoyable and secure.

For more information about these new direct flights and to plan your next Malaysian adventure, visit www.AirAsia.com or contact your preferred travel agent.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

About AirAsia

The birth story of AirAsia, the World’s Best Low Cost Airline and the aviation arm of Capital A, is an industry legend. It started back in 2001 when Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun bought an ailing airline with two aircraft and 200 staff and turned it into the largest low cost carrier in Asia and home to thousands of AirAsia ‘Allstars’ around the globe. In the last two decades, the airline has gone on to carry close to a billion passengers to over 130 destinations in 23 countries within its network. With the mission to serve the underserved, AirAsia has connected people and places, and has largely been credited for democratising air travel in the region with its famous tagline ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’.