India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was bestowed with the prestigious title of ‘Radio Channel of The Year’ along with 46 awards across different categories, making it the most awarded radio network at the 13th Edition of The Asian Customer Engagement Forum (ACEF) Awards 2024. The ceremony took place on the 29th of April, in Mumbai, Westin Garden City Hotel, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Radio Channel of The Year – Red FM Wins 47 Awards at ACEF Awards 2024

The ACEF Awards, in its 13th edition, recognizes outstanding campaigns, creatives, and customer engagement activities across various marketing mediums. Red FM Network emerged as a standout winner, securing a total of 24 golds, 13 silvers, and 9 bronzes, being a testament to excellence and innovation in the industry. Amongst many other awards, RJ Arjun (Overall), RJ Raunac (Metro Overall), RJ Bandya (Non-Metro Overall), and RJ Karan (Regional Language) won the Radio Jockey of The Year under the gold category.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “What an incredible night at the ACEF Awards 2024! With 47 moments of recognition, the spotlight was on team Red FM who are the heartbeat of our culture, the architects of innovation, and the magic behind all of it. These prestigious accolades are warm hugs from our listeners affirming our commitment to paint outside the lines with our uniquely imaginative content. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude, and we simply can not express how much we treasure the endless love and support from our audience. Heres to many more adventures together!”

S.No.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ranking

Main Category

Sub Category

Campaign Name

1

Radio Station of the Year

2

Gold

AI Customer engagement

Creative

Mumbaiker vs Artificial Intelligence

3

Gold

Digital Marketing

Innovative

Ha Khriang Ki Sur Myllung: A Mini Mountain Concert – World Music Week 2023

4

Gold

Digital Marketing

Effective

Meme Machao

5

Gold

Event

Innovative

Nuvoco, Naam hi Kaafi Hai

6

Gold

Events

Effective

RED FM GUTS & GLORY (KOLKATA)

7

Gold

Experiential Marketing

Best use of celebrity endorsement

Red Karega theatre full

8

Gold

Experiential Marketing

Creative

Kavi Collective

9

Gold

Experiential Marketing

Promotion

Intimate listening session

10

Gold

Individual excellence honour

Multichannel engagement expert

Malishka

11

Gold

Individual Excellence Honor

Radio Jockey of The Year (Non- metro overall)

RJ Bandya

12

Gold

Individual Excellence Honor

Radio Jockey of the Year (Regional Languages)

RJ KARAN

13

Gold

Individual excellence honour

Radio Jockey of The Year (Overall)

RJ Arjun

14

Gold

Individual excellence honour

RADIO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR (METRO-OVERALL)

RJ RAUNAC

15

Gold

Influencer Marketing

Creative

Roz Piyo, Kam Beemar Padoge

16

Gold

Mobile Marketing

Innovative

Meme Machao

17

Gold

Podcast

Comedy

Joke Samachar

18

Gold

Podcast

Entertainment

Tip Tip Barsa Pyaar

19

Gold

Podcast

General Podcasting

Yaadon ka Basta

20

Gold

Podcast

Science And Medicine

India Classified

21

Gold

Radio

Effective

RED FM GUTS & GLORY (KOLKATA)

22

Gold

RADIO

Effective Use of Customer Feedback

WHATSAPP TRAP

23

Gold

RADIO

Innovation

THE PURI TRAVELER-9 DINA 9 KAHANI

24

Gold

Rewards and Incentives

Creative

Land in Thailand

25

Gold

Television

Promotions

RJ Rudra

26

Silver

BTL Activities

Innovative

OH MY GHAT

27

Silver

EVENT

PROMOTION

SAJJA BAJJA RAJJA RAJKUMARI

28

Silver

Events

Creative

RED FM GUTS & GLORY (KOLKATA)

29

Silver

Events

Best use of Celebrity Endorsement

Red Karega theatre full

30

Silver

Experiential Marketing

Creative

RED FM DUGGA DUGGA 2023 (KOLKATA)

31

Silver

Individual excellence honour

Multichannel engagement expert

RJ Raunac

32

Silver

Mobile Marketing

Effective

Meme Machao

33

Silver

Most Admired Social Message

Successful Use of CSR Activity

AMRITSAR MAAN-JHAA

34

Silver

Most Admired Social Message

Successful use of technology

INSANE nahi INSAAN Bano!

35

Silver

Podcast

Business

Dhan Ki Baat

36

Silver

Radio

Effective Use of Customer Feedback

Humara Neta Kaisa Ho

37

Silver

Radio

Promotions

TICKET TO DURGA PUJA (KOLKATA)

38

Silver

REWARDS AND INCENTIVES

EFFECTIVE

QUIZ INDIA MOVEMENT

39

Bronze

Events

Effectiveness

Marathi Film Festival

40

Bronze

Experiential Marketing

Effective

Swag Fest

41

Bronze

Experiential Marketing

Promotion

Red Karega theatre full

42

Bronze

Most Admired Social Message

Successful Use of CSR Activity

RED FM PAR HOGA BATWARA

43

Bronze

MOST ADMIRED SOCIAL MESSAGE

EFFECTIVE

HUNAR QAID

44

Bronze

Podcast

Education

Scholar Bhava

45

Bronze

Podcast

TV & FILM

Main Hoon Villain

46

Bronze

Radio

Innovation

BURA MATT LIKHO

47

Bronze

Radio

Successful use of CSR activity

Pyaas bujhayega kya

About 93.5 RED FM

Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 640 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.