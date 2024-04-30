‘Radio Channel of The Year’ – Red FM Wins 47 Awards at ACEF Awards 2024

India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was bestowed with the prestigious title of ‘Radio Channel of The Year’ along with 46 awards across different categories, making it the most awarded radio network at the 13th Edition of The Asian Customer Engagement Forum (ACEF) Awards 2024. The ceremony took place on the 29th of April, in Mumbai, Westin Garden City Hotel, Goregaon East, Mumbai.
The ACEF Awards, in its 13th edition, recognizes outstanding campaigns, creatives, and customer engagement activities across various marketing mediums. Red FM Network emerged as a standout winner, securing a total of 24 golds, 13 silvers, and 9 bronzes, being a testament to excellence and innovation in the industry. Amongst many other awards, RJ Arjun (Overall), RJ Raunac (Metro Overall), RJ Bandya (Non-Metro Overall), and RJ Karan (Regional Language) won the Radio Jockey of The Year under the gold category.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “What an incredible night at the ACEF Awards 2024! With 47 moments of recognition, the spotlight was on team Red FM who are the heartbeat of our culture, the architects of innovation, and the magic behind all of it. These prestigious accolades are warm hugs from our listeners affirming our commitment to paint outside the lines with our uniquely imaginative content. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude, and we simply can not express how much we treasure the endless love and support from our audience. Heres to many more adventures together!”
S.No.
Ranking
Main Category
Sub Category
Campaign Name
1
Radio Station of the Year
2
Gold
AI Customer engagement
Creative
Mumbaiker vs Artificial Intelligence
3
Gold
Digital Marketing
Innovative
Ha Khriang Ki Sur Myllung: A Mini Mountain Concert – World Music Week 2023
4
Gold
Digital Marketing
Effective
Meme Machao
5
Gold
Event
Innovative
Nuvoco, Naam hi Kaafi Hai
6
Gold
Events
Effective
RED FM GUTS & GLORY (KOLKATA)
7
Gold
Experiential Marketing
Best use of celebrity endorsement
Red Karega theatre full
8
Gold
Experiential Marketing
Creative
Kavi Collective
9
Gold
Experiential Marketing
Promotion
Intimate listening session
10
Gold
Individual excellence honour
Multichannel engagement expert
Malishka
11
Gold
Individual Excellence Honor
Radio Jockey of The Year (Non- metro overall)
RJ Bandya
12
Gold
Individual Excellence Honor
Radio Jockey of the Year (Regional Languages)
RJ KARAN
13
Gold
Individual excellence honour
Radio Jockey of The Year (Overall)
RJ Arjun
14
Gold
Individual excellence honour
RADIO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR (METRO-OVERALL)
RJ RAUNAC
15
Gold
Influencer Marketing
Creative
Roz Piyo, Kam Beemar Padoge
16
Gold
Mobile Marketing
Innovative
Meme Machao
17
Gold
Podcast
Comedy
Joke Samachar
18
Gold
Podcast
Entertainment
Tip Tip Barsa Pyaar
19
Gold
Podcast
General Podcasting
Yaadon ka Basta
20
Gold
Podcast
Science And Medicine
India Classified
21
Gold
Radio
Effective
RED FM GUTS & GLORY (KOLKATA)
22
Gold
RADIO
Effective Use of Customer Feedback
WHATSAPP TRAP
23
Gold
RADIO
Innovation
THE PURI TRAVELER-9 DINA 9 KAHANI
24
Gold
Rewards and Incentives
Creative
Land in Thailand
25
Gold
Television
Promotions
RJ Rudra
26
Silver
BTL Activities
Innovative
OH MY GHAT
27
Silver
EVENT
PROMOTION
SAJJA BAJJA RAJJA RAJKUMARI
28
Silver
Events
Creative
RED FM GUTS & GLORY (KOLKATA)
29
Silver
Events
Best use of Celebrity Endorsement
Red Karega theatre full
30
Silver
Experiential Marketing
Creative
RED FM DUGGA DUGGA 2023 (KOLKATA)
31
Silver
Individual excellence honour
Multichannel engagement expert
RJ Raunac
32
Silver
Mobile Marketing
Effective
Meme Machao
33
Silver
Most Admired Social Message
Successful Use of CSR Activity
AMRITSAR MAAN-JHAA
34
Silver
Most Admired Social Message
Successful use of technology
INSANE nahi INSAAN Bano!
35
Silver
Podcast
Business
Dhan Ki Baat
36
Silver
Radio
Effective Use of Customer Feedback
Humara Neta Kaisa Ho
37
Silver
Radio
Promotions
TICKET TO DURGA PUJA (KOLKATA)
38
Silver
REWARDS AND INCENTIVES
EFFECTIVE
QUIZ INDIA MOVEMENT
39
Bronze
Events
Effectiveness
Marathi Film Festival
40
Bronze
Experiential Marketing
Effective
Swag Fest
41
Bronze
Experiential Marketing
Promotion
Red Karega theatre full
42
Bronze
Most Admired Social Message
Successful Use of CSR Activity
RED FM PAR HOGA BATWARA
43
Bronze
MOST ADMIRED SOCIAL MESSAGE
EFFECTIVE
HUNAR QAID
44
Bronze
Podcast
Education
Scholar Bhava
45
Bronze
Podcast
TV & FILM
Main Hoon Villain
46
Bronze
Radio
Innovation
BURA MATT LIKHO
47
Bronze
Radio
Successful use of CSR activity
Pyaas bujhayega kya
About 93.5 RED FM
Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 640 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.