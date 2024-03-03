Home

News

Delhi Weather: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, More Downpours Likely Today

On Saturday, IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi Rains

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to light showers on Sunday with rain lashing parts of the national capital in the early hours. Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh downpours. Notably, the city had witnessed a sudden change in weather on Saturday as well. Several places in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experienced strong winds and light showers on Saturday morning.

Not only Delhi, Uttarakhand’s Haridwar also saw heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms in the early hours of Sunday. On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Rain accompanied by hailstorms occurred in many areas of Haridwar. pic.twitter.com/HCnX0tDSEY — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

“Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024,” IMD posted on X.

IMD Weather Updates: Key Takeaways

Severe weather was observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024

On Saturday, IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

IMD that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

The minimum temperature departure was recorded above normal at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Saturday, as per IMD.

IMD further said that no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest India during the next three days and will fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The IMD issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2.







