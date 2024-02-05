Taneira Elevates Mumbai’s Fashion Scene with the Launch of its New Store at Turner Road

Taneira, a TATA product, is set to enchant Mumbai’s ethnic wear enthusiasts with the launch of its fourth store in the city. Nestled within the vibrant Bandra West locale, this sprawling 2250 sq. ft. store at Turner Road promises an unparalleled shopping experience. The new Taneira store was inaugurated by Mrs. Lalitha Chandrasekaran, marathoner, mountaineer and spouse of Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TATA Sons in the presence of Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira.

The new Taneira store at Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Weaving its way into the heart of Mumbaikars, Taneira unfolds a captivating assortment that honors the opulence of Indias textile heritage. Merging contemporary allure and venerable artistry, the brand stands as a cherished haven for trendsetters in the city. Graciously beckoning the connoisseurs of ethnic wear to immerse themselves in a delightful treasure trove of Indian weaves, Taneira reaffirms its commitment to deliver on the promise of India’s finest weaves under one roof.

At Taneira, the six yards is reimagined to offer a blend of stylish flair and comfort. From hand-painted Murshidabad silks to vibrant summer prints in playful color palettes, interlacing heritage techniques like Banarasi and Kanjeevaram onto ethereal fabrics such as organza and organza tissue, Taneira blends cultural richness and haute couture for discerning fashion aficionados. The collections seamlessly transition from day to night, catering to the diverse lifestyles of women from all walks of life.

With a mesmerizing block print dye wall, encapsulating a tapestry of artistic expression, Taneira Turner Road presents a congruent concoction of comfort, convenience, and class where flamboyant prints and breathtaking colors embody the very spirit of the city. The store houses an eclectic range of artisanal, hand-woven sarees, blouses, ready-to-wear, and unstitched kurta sets crafted with pure and natural fabrics inclusive of regional masterpieces like Paithanis, Maheshwaris, and Tussars, along with celebrated classics such as pure Kanjeevarams, Banarasis, South Silks, Chanderis, Ikats, Patola, and Jamdanis.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, said, “Following the successful launch of our store in Andheri, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new store at Turner Road. The West, specifically Maharashtra is an important market for us. With this store, we bring to the city of Mumbai, a handpicked selection of the finest handmade weaves and the gravitas of Indias bountiful textile tradition in all its glory. Our store showcases a curated selection that caters to the fashion-savvy, featuring a blend of classics and contemporary designs. At Taneira, we endeavor to delight the discerning patrons, offering them a thoughtfully curated selection of authentic weaves and differentiated designs, making it the go-to destination for all occasions.”

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Taneira is delighted to offer the inaugural Gold Coin Offer from 3rd to 11th February 2024. Customers can avail a 0.2 gram Tanishq gold coin on their purchases worth INR 20,000/-, adding a touch of luxury to their shopping experience and making it an event to remember.

About Taneira

Taneira, the womens ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for – festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

In its endeavor to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the Weavershala initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are ten Weavershalas operational across the country.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff to provide quality service through a strong network of 63 stores across 30 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key Tier I and Tier II cities.

Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.