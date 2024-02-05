Time Avenue Launches its New Flagship Store at Turner Road, Bandra

Time Avenue celebrated its 26 year legacy in the realm of high-end horology with the unveiling of their new flagship store in Turner Road, Bandra. Time Avenue is all set to begin with an exciting adventure as they reveal their newest, ultra-exclusive location in addition to incredible discounts and offers throughout the month of February especially for family and friends . The new store across two levels showcases the best in luxury watches with attention given to subtle classy interiors tastefully done.

Viraal Rajan and Nikki, Director of Time Avenue

It was an honour for Time Avenue to showcase an elite selection of seven exclusive and ten luxury watch brands including exclusive brands such as Alchemists, HYT, Konstanti Chaykin, L’EPEE 1839, Purnell, Reuge, Manufacture Royal and so on. Spread across an area of over 2000+ sq. ft., the luxury watches brands in the store symbolising unparalleled craftsmanship and refined style included renowned brands such as Breguet, Blancpain, Omega, Chopard, Tudor, Franck Muller, Hublot, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Longines.

Mr. Viraal Rajan, Director of Time Avenue, expressed his delight by stating, “At Time Avenue, we are proud to have the opportunity to display a handpicked and meticulously curated collection of seventeen renowned watch brands. We are glad that the event turned out to be such a huge success. We look forward to this achievement and hope that it proves to be a milestone for us in our journey.“

Featuring exceptional timepieces, the store, a marvel of architecture spread over two levels, is home to the Time Avenue Lounge. The diverse collection ranges from avant-garde to classic, designed to cater to the refined tastes of a discerning clientele.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Time Avenue

Time Avenue is more than any average watch retailer. They dont just sell watches; they sell experiences, we sell stories, they sell desires and most importantly they sell memories. Their team focuses on providing customers with a smooth luxury watch-buying experience online. Being authorized retailers of multiple Swiss brands, customers are assured to receive authentic luxury watches online with Time Avenue. Their site allows customers to seamlessly choose, inspect and buy your favorite luxury watches from leading Swiss brands in just a few clicks. Website: timeavenue.com.