Whole Jain Community Joining Celebration of Shri Ram Pran Prathishta Mahotsav

The joy of triumph achieved through resolution and struggle has no shore, and today the entire country is swimming in the ocean of happiness. The fruition of the worlds biggest struggle has been attained after 496 years As a result of this struggle, on January 22, the consecration of Lord Ramas idol is going to take place in the historic and Grand temple in Ayodhya This signifies the acceptance of the prayers of all Devotees of Lord Rama and is a manifestation of his divine presence to enhance the honor of his devotees. While Lord Rama had a fourteen-year exile, Ayodhya had to endure an exile of 496 years. After almost 500 years of waiting, Ayodhya will become Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir

In Jainism, Lord Rama is also revered as a Siddha Purusha (an enlightened being) The image of Siddha Purusha Shri Rama is consecrated on the sacred mountain of Shatrunjaya, the holiest pilgrimage site for Jains. Thousands of Jains who undertake a pilgrimage to Shatrunjaya receive the blessings of Lord Rama.

Ayodhya, the sacred land, holds a special place for the Jain community as well Various Tirthankaras auspicious events are associated with Ayodhya, making it a pilgrimage site for Jains. The city is considered the birthplace of five Tirthankaras, namely Adinath, Ajitanath, Abhinandananath Sumatinatha, and Anantanath The glory of Ayodhya as the birthplace of these Tirthankaras is a matter of pride for the city.

So many Jains have also made sacrifices for the Ram Janmabhoomi One cannot forget the Sacrifice of Suresh Jain from Bhilwara who became a martyr on March 12, 1991, during a rally when the police opened fire to disperse the crowd. Ratan Lal Sen from Shahpura district also became a martyr during the same incident. Brothers Ram Kumar Kothari and Sharad Kumar Kothari, who came to Ayodhya in October 1990 to participate in the car seva, were also martyred These brave individuals, especially Suresh Jain, who laid down their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, are a source of inspiration for the Jain community and the nation.

History has written and will continue to write the contributions and sacrifices of Jains in golden letters. The nation takes pride in advocates like Harishankar Jain, who did not charge a single rupee as fees for representing the Hindu side in the Ram Janmabhoomi case Both father and son, Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, played a crucial role in securing a victory for the Hindu side in the Supreme Court, paving the way for the construction of the temple. The Jain community also boasts of a gem, Vishwa Vora, a 21-year-old youth from Ahmedabad, who, after studying scriptures like Muhurta Martand, Muhurta Chintamani, Vrihad Daivajna, and Brihad Parashara, Hora Shastra, provided a precise auspicious moment of 88 seconds for the ground breaking ceremony. This achievement is based on fundamental scriptures, helping in determining the most auspicious time.

Shri Mumbai Jain Sangh organization, representing around 1,150 associations and approximately 2.5 million Jains in the city, have organized various events to celebrate this historic occasion. On the 22nd of this month, every Jain household will light lamps, create rangoli, and decorate shops and offices with torans . Special foods, including lapsi, and distribution of sweets will also be part of the celebration. The senior citizens from the organization will participate in a procession from Nariman Point to Marine Lines in Mumbai spreading the joy of Lord Ramas consecration.

Jain Acharyas and scholars associated with the organization are sending blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh The organization expresses heartfelt greetings to all the warriors of righteousness. In this momentous task of building the Ram temple, Jains from around the world stand with you and will continue to do so.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not just about a temple; it is about introducing the world to the sacred culture of India, the civilization of the Aryas, the forgotten knowledge tradition, sacrifice, truth, compassion, equality, and social harmony.

Shri Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan conveys the message of trust to every devotee of Lord Rama that Jains worldwide are with you and will always be by your side in this noble endeavor.