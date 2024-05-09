Home

8 Dead And 3 Critically Injured After Blast In Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

About 10 workers were employed at the private firecracker manufacturing unit at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district when the blast occurred in the afternoon.

Image for representational purposes

Sivakasi: In a very unfortunate incident, eight people lost their lives and three more were critically injured after an explosion took place at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. As per the recent update, the police and fire personnel reached the spot for rescue operations and the injured, including two in serious condition, were being taken to the Virudhunagar government medical college and hospital.

Sivakasi is the “fireworks capital” of India, with an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore and employing more than 1 lakh people directly and around 2 and a half lakh people indirectly. Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were completely gutted, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who expressed condolences over the incident, directed the district authorities to provide appropriate medical care to the injured and save lives. About 10 workers were employed at the private firecracker manufacturing unit at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district when the blast occurred in the afternoon, he said.

Factory Blast Investigation Underway

The law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation to determine the cause behind the explosion, probing into potential factors that led to the tragic event.

Expressing grief over the deaths of the five women and three men in the explosion, Chief Minister Stalin said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, he directed the district collector to promptly launch a rescue operation.

It was learned that more than 10 people were injured and required medical attention, he said. “I have directed the officials to ensure appropriate life-saving treatment for the injured,” Stalin said in a release here.

The state government will extend relief to the affected families after obtaining due consent from the Election Commission (as the Model Code of Conduct is in force until June 4), he said, and he extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

