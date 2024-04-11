In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Thomas Chazhikadan, a notable figure from the KEC(M) party, stood out in the Kottayam constituency, earning a resounding 421,046 votes.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will KEC(M) Retain Kottayam Constituency For The Third Time?

Kottayam Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Idukki is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and holds significance as one of the largest commercial centers for natural rubber in India. The constituency comprises seven assembly segments – Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom, Palai, Kottayam, Ettumanoor, Puthuppally, and Piravom.

Kottayam Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting will be held in Kottayam in the second phase on April 26.

Kottayam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Kottayam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

Kerala Congress (M) fielded Thomas Chazhikadan, The UDF candidate K. Francis George, has been allotted ‘autorickshaw,’ symbol. NDA candidate, Tushar Vellappally has been given the symbol ‘pot.’

Kottayam Constituency: 2019 Elections

Kottayam Lok Sabha Elections: When Is The Polls?

According to the Election Commission of India, the general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling will be held in Phase 2 on April 26

