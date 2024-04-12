N.K. Premachandran, who hails from the RSP, is presently serving as the Member of Parliament for Kollam. He triumphed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will RSP Retain Kollam Constituency For The Third Time?

Kollam Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kollam is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. It is a hub of cashew trade and processing factories. The constituency has seven Vidhan Sabha seats – Kundara, Kollam, Kunnathur, Karunagapalli, Chavara, Eravipuram, and Chathannur. In the previous election, RSP candidate NK Premachandran won the seat, while CPI(M) candidate KN Balagopal secured the second position. Notably, The constituency witnessed 74.41% voting in the 2019 elections.

Kollam Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting will be held in Kollam in the second phase on April 26.

Kollam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Kollam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

CPI(M)’s M. Mukesh, independent candidate S. Suresh Kumar, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Twinkle Prabhakaran, M Ambedkarite Party of India’s Jose, BJP’s G. Krishnakumar, BSP’s V.A. Vipinlal, Bharatiya Jawan Kisan Party’s K. Pradeep Kumar, arxist Communist Party of India (United) candidate P. Krishnammal, independent candidate Premachandran Nair, independent candidates N. Jayarajan, J. Naushad Sharif, and Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate N. K. Premachandran are the ones in the list.

Kollam Constituency: 2019 Elections

N.K. Premachandran, who hails from the RSP, is presently serving as the Member of Parliament for Kollam. He triumphed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, garnering 499677 votes to his name. His closest competitor was K.N. Balagopal from the CPIM, who managed to secure 350821 votes. Hence, N.K. Premachandran’s win was pronounced, with a lead of 148856 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, the general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Will Be Held In Phase 2 On April 26

