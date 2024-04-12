In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Anto Antony, who represents the Indian National Congress, won the race for the seat in the Pathanamthitta constituency.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Retain Pathanamthitta Constituency For The Third Time?

Pathanamthitta Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. It is renowned for the famous Sabarimala Temple located in the district. The constituency is a stronghold of the Congress party and comprises seven Vidhan Sabha seats: Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Adoor, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, and Konni. In the previous election, the grand old party’s Anto Antony retained the seat, while independent candidate Philipose Thomas came second.

Pathanamthitta Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting will be held in Pathanamthitta in the second phase on April 26.

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

UDF has fielded Anto Antony under the symbol ‘hand’. LDF candidate T.M. Thomas Isaac got sickle, hammer and star symbol. NDA’s Anil K. Antony will contest the polls under the lotus symbol.

Pathanamthitta Constituency: 2019 Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Anto Antony, who represents the Indian National Congress, won the race for the seat in the Pathanamthitta constituency. With an impressive sum of 380,927 votes, he beat Veena George from the CPIM, who trailed behind with 336,684 votes. Antony's victory was quite noteworthy, as he led with a margin of 44,243 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, the general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Will Be Held In Phase 2 On April 26

