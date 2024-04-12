In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Alappuzha saw an engaging contest where Adv. A M Ariff from CPIM clinched the much-coveted victory by garnering a total of 445,970 votes.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tough Battle Between CPIM, Congress And BJP, Who Will Win Alappuzha Constituency?

Alappuzha Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Alappuzha is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and is considered as a VIP seat. The constituency supports both Left Democratic Front and Congress. However, Alappuzha has a communist legacy, it has mostly been a stronghold of the grand old party. The parliamentary constituency consists of seven Assembly segments – Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, and Karunagappalli.

Alappuzha Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting will be held in Kottayam in the second phase on April 26.

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

In Alappuzha, Communist Party of India (Marxist) nominated A.M. Ariff. Congress fields K.C. Venugopal to contest the election from the Alappuzha seat. BJP leader Shobha Surendran is NDA candidate in Alappuzha.

Alappuzha Constituency: 2019 Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Alappuzha saw an engaging contest where Adv. A M Ariff from CPIM clinched the much-coveted victory by garnering a total of 445,970 votes. This feat was achieved against his tough opponent, Adv. Shanimol Osman from INC, who proved to be a worthy competitor with 435,496 votes under his belt. The CPIM stood tall, claiming 41% of the people’s mandate.

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Elections: When Is The Polls?

According to the Election Commission of India, the general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Will Be Held In Phase 2 On April 26

