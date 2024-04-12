Japanese PM Kishida Urges US to Overcome Self-Doubt About Global Leadership

live

Breaking News LIVE, April 12, 2024: On his maiden state visit to the US, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed a joint meeting of Congress.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE, April 12, 2024: On his maiden state visit to the US, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed a joint meeting of Congress saying that the lawmakers in the US are suffering from “self-doubt” at a time when US leadership is most needed, The Hill reported on Friday. “You believed that freedom is the oxygen of humanity. The world needs the United States to continue playing this pivotal role in the affairs of nations,” Kishida said. As polling for the Lok Sabha in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on April 19 nears, women voters in Androth have demanded gynaecologists on the island while also calling for improved transportation services for locals and visitors in the archipelago. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on international and national events.







