Principal Among 3 Arrested, Notice Issued To School For Functioning On Eid After 6 Students Killed In Accident

In the tragic bus accident, at least six students were killed and around 20 others were injured after their school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday.

Haryana: 6 Children Killed, Several Injured As School Bus Overturns In Mahendragarh . | Photo: X

Haryana School Bus Accident: In a latest development to the bus accident in which 6 students were killed in Haryana’s Mahendragarh, the principal of the school is among three people who have been arrested in connection with the incident. The bus driver, who allegedly jumped out of the bus just before the accident has also been taken into custody, along with the secretary of the school.

Giving details about the incident, a senior police official said the medical test conducted on the driver has confirmed that alcohol was present in his bloodstream. Officials further stated fourteen of the students who were hospitalised after the accident have been discharged but three are critical.

What Happened Exactly

The accident happened when the students from Class 4 to 10 were heading to the GL Public School on Thursday as the bus carrying them rammed into a tree and overturned. The bus was from the school and documents showed that the fitness certificate of the bus had expired six years ago, in 2018. In this regard, a a state road transport official has been suspended.

Six Students Dues, 20 Others Injured

Notice Issued to School

After visiting the school, Haryana Education Minister Seema Trikha said a show-cause notice has been issued to the school to explain why it was open despite it being a holiday on account of Eid.

Seema Trikha further said that all private schools have to provide an affidavit that their vehicles function according to transport rules and norms.

Education Minister Trikha told ANI, “I want to tell the whole state that today a show cause notice has been issued to the school and apart from that, we have taken self-affidavits from the private schools. Second, they have to provide an affidavit of the transportation vehicle saying that their vehicles functioned according to the transport rules and norms, third, whoever is driving their vehicles, if they are found drunk, then they (schools) will hold the responsibility.”

Trikha further asserted that in the Mahendragarh bus accident case, an FIR will be registered against the driver as well as the school principal and owner.

School’s Recognition To Be Cancelled

On the other hand, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta said the district education officer sent a proposal to the state government for cancelling the school’s recognition as it was functioning on a gazetted holiday.

In the meantime, Transport Minister Aseem Goel said an FIR has been lodged and the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses.







