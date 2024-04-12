Women Voters Demand Gynaecologists, Better Transportation Services

The Election Commission has announced Lok Sabha election dates for Lakshadweep and said the UT will go to the polls in the first phase of the general elections, on April 19.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The island of Lakshadweep is home to an estimated 57,574 voters, of which 28,442 are women.

Lakshwadeep Lok Sabha Election 2024: With the Lakshadweep Union Territory getting for polls on April 19, women voters in Androth have demanded gynaecologists on the island while also calling for improved transportation services for locals and visitors in the archipelago.

What Women Voters Want

Speaking to ANI, Shamima Kamal, a local, said, “We need gynaecologists in Lakshadweep. Whenever we are in need of specialists in this field of medical practice, they are called over from other islands. With regard to transportation, we need a better frequency of vessels as well as easier ways of availing tickets. We often find it difficult to travel from one island to another when we need to. We have to travel to the mainland to have our health issues tended to.”

Naureen Shahana, a resident of Androth, said the local women also want jobs, especially in the private sector.

“Transportation is an issue for us, most of the time. We can seldom avail timely tickets for travel. If we want to visit the mainland, we have to negotiate and overcome several obstacles. We also need more jobs, especially in the private sector. Openings at private firms out here are few and far between. Hence, more avenues of employment should open up in the private sector as well,” she told ANI.

Seena, who also resides in Androth, articulated the need for a well-equipped hospital that could take care of the gynaecological needs of women, while also having more doctors to cater to the medical requirements of locals in the island cluster.

“We need good hospitals as well as doctors. For better access to education, we need more schools as well as teachers,” Seena said.

The islands are home to an estimated 57,574 voters, of which 28,442 are women.

The Election Commission has announced Lok Sabha election dates for Lakshadweep and said the UT will go to the polls in the first phase of the general elections, on April 19.

Lakshadweep Will Witness Triangular Fight

The Lok Sabha election in the UT of Lakshadweep will witness a triangular fight between the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is supported by the BJP, its partner in the ruling NDA bloc in Maharashtra.

Incumbent Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal Padippura of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is pitted against Congress’ Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Yusuf TP of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 elections, Mohammed Faizal Padippura won the lone Lok Sabha seat, securing 22,851 votes to 22028 polled in favour of the Congress candidate.

(With Inputs from ANI)







