CBI Creates Dedicated E-Mail ID To Take complaints On Crime Against Women, Land Grabbing

Sandeshkhali Violence

Acting on the Calcutta High Court’s order, the CBI on Thursday created a dedicated email ID —sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in — for people to register complaints of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On Wednesday, the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into alleged incidents of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, saying that “an impartial inquiry” was necessary “in the interest of justice and fair play”. The court also directed the District Magistrate of North 24 Parganas to give adequate publicity of the email ID.

“In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated email in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” he said.

The court has urged the North 24 Parganas district magistrate to publicise the email ID extensively within the locality and issue a public notice in vernacular newspapers with wide circulation, the official added.







