Where Is Kanhaiya Kumar And From Which Seat Is He Planning to Fight Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar, who contested Lok Sabha Elections from Begusarai in 2019, is not seen in the public forums this time even as various parties have intensified their campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Where is Kanhaiya Kumar Now?

Amid reports of him missing from public forums, media reports suggested that Kanhaiya Kumar may contest Lok Sabha Elections from North East seat of Delhi and this may be approved in the Congress Committee meeting. He might contest again BJP’s Manoj Tiwari from Delhi as the BJP has chosen Manoj Tiwari from Delhi.

Congress May Field Kanhaiya Kumar From Delhi

Reports also suggest that the Congress is likely to field Kanhaiya Kumar from one of the three seats that it is contesting in the national capital.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is now the in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections against BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Bihar’s Begusarai as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate.

This time, the Congress is contesting elections to seven seats of Delhi in alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of Opposition INDIA bloc.

The report of fielding Kanhaiya Kumar from one of the seats in Delhi was discussed during a closed-door meeting of the grand old party held on April 10, according to a report in the Indian Express.

At this time, the Congress is supporting the idea of fielding Kumar, the report said. However, a final call will be taken during a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, scheduled on April 13. The meeting will also discuss candidates in Haryana, Punjab and some other states for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

According to the seat-sharing deal with the AAP, Congress is contesting the North West, North East and Chandni Chowk seats in the national capital. AAP is contesting the East, South, West and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats.







