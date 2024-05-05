Home

‘Yeh Apne Jija Ke Nahi Huye’: Mohan Yadav Claims Rahul Gandhi ‘Snatched’ Sister Priyanka’s Rights By Contesting From Rae Bareli

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yadav claimed that Rahul Gandhi fighting the election from Rae Bareli seat is akin to him snatching the rights of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband.

Image: Screengrab/X

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Saturday alleged that Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had put up posters in Uttar Pradesh and he was ready to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Gandhi bastion Rae Bareli, but Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi, “snatched the rights” of his sister and brother-in-law when he filed nomination papers from the constituency.

“‘Ye Apne Jija Ke Nahi Huye’ (Rahul wasn’t even loyal to his own brother-in-law)! He (Rahul) filed the nomination from Rae Bareli by snatching the rights of his sister,” the BJP leader claimed while addressing a poll rally in MP’s Guna Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

The chief minister also claimed that the former Congress chief “ran away” to Kerala (Wayanad constituency) from Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) after he was defeated by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“There is the sea ahead (in Kerala), otherwise it is not clear where Rahul would have gone,” Yadav quipped.

Rahul Gandhi had said he would contest from Amethi while his sister will be in the fray from Rae Bareli, Yadav said.

“Smriti Irani (Union minister and BJP candidate) was sitting in Amethi and calling Rahul but he developed cold feet by the time he reached Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said, a day after Rahul filed his nomination from Rae Bareli seat, currently represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Mohan Yadav also took veiled potshots at Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, dubbing the Madhya Pradesh Congress stalwarts as “Rahu and Ketu” who are playing different roles.

“All problems are arising from these two planets. One of them is from Chhindwara and another is from your (Guna’s) neighbour (Rajgarh LS seat),” he said.

Digvijaya Singh is contesting from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Guna constituency goes to polls on May 7.

