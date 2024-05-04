Home

News

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Poonch Terror Attack, Says ‘India Is United For Our Soldiers’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has unequivocally condemned the vile terrorist attack on Indian Air Force vehicles in Poonch.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Poonch Terror Attack: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch and said that ‘India is united for our soldiers’. Earlier today, five Indian Air Force soldiers were injured and one was martyred after two military vehicles were attacked in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover at the earliest and earnestly pray for their well-being,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said.

Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 4, 2024

JK Cong Condemns Terror Attack on IAF Personnel in Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress condemned the terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the border district of Poonch on Saturday, which left one soldier dead and four injured. In a statement, Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani said the repeated terror attacks on the forces need to be responded to strongly and underlined the need to check the rise in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We condemn the terror attack on the IAF personnel… We express our grave concern over the escalated attacks by terrorists in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch belt, resulting in the loss of several precious lives of our jawans and officers,” Wani said.

Vikar Rasool Wani extended condolences on behalf of the Congress to the family of the slain soldier and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The terrorists ambushed the IAF convoy when it was moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch’s Surankot area around 6:15 PM, officials said. Reinforcements from the Army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.

The attack comes three weeks ahead of polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, which goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies)







