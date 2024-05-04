Home

Under Pressure To Withdraw From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat, Say Candidates

One candidate claimed that “people associated with the BJP” have threatened.

(L) Jitendra Chauhan of the Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party. (R) Sumitra Maurya of Prajatantra Aadhar Party..

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat: Amid the controversy over the manner of the election of BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates from Surat in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the latest news coming from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat reports that three candidates have claimed that they were “under pressure” to withdraw their nominations from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

One of the three candidates claimed that “people associated with the BJP” have threatened,

The BJP has strongly denied the allegations.

The candidate, Jitendra Chauhan, who has since withdrawn from the fray, said in a video that went viral last month that “people associated with the BJP” had been threatening him after he filed his nomination as a candidate of the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party’.

Another candidate, Jayendra Rathod, an independent, said he withdrew his candidature due to “soft pressure” from the BJP leaders who said they wanted to keep the number of candidates in the fray low. “After having a word with my uncle, I withdrew my candidature; no one threatened me for that,” he told reporters.

The third candidate, Sumitra Maurya of Prajatantra Aadhar Party who is still in the fray, claimed in a video shot at Somnath that ever since she filed her nomination papers, some people were calling and threatening her, and police were following her when she arrived in the temple town.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas has denied the allegations. He said that the sitting MP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s candidate from the seat, does not need to resort to such tactics and the BJP never indulges in such practices.

