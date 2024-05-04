Home

5 Soldiers Injured After Terrorists Open Fire On Security Vehicles In Poonch

Five soldiers of the Indian Air Force were critically injured in a terrorist attack in Gursai Moori of the Medhat sub-division of the Poonch area on Sunday.

5 Soldiers Injured After Terrorists Open Fire; Image: X.com/ @TejinderSsodhi

Poonch: In an unfortunate incident, five soldiers of the Indian Air Force were injured after two vehicles in their convoy came under heavy terrorist fire in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. A gunfight ensued between the suspected terrorists and security forces in Gursai Moori of Medhat sub-division, near a government higher secondary school in Poonch.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle’s convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries,” an NDTV report said.

Five Soldiers Critically Injured

The attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district’s Surankote area, they said. Five soldiers were injured and the condition of two is critical. They were taken to a hospital, the officials said.

Reinforcements from the army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.

The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordoning and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries. More details awaited: Security Forces’ officials

“In the intervening night of May 1 and 2, 2024, the vigilant BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in the Samba border area, & an intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence. The alert troops neutralised one intruder & thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the Border Security Forces said in an official release.

The military personnel have suffered injuries in the attack and are being provided treatment, they said.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district,” officials said.

They said that the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area.

Officials further said the vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.

“Military personnel have suffered injuries,” an official said.

(With inputs from agencies)







