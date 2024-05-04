Home

AAP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For LS Polls; Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita, Manish Sisodia Featured

The AAP star campaigners list for Lok Sabha Election 2024 features the names of the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The AAP star campaigners list features the names of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and Haryana. The AAP list features the names of the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The AAP’s star campaigners’ list also included the names of its jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Other star campaigners named in the AAP’s list for Lok Sabha polls, include its outspoken Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was recently released on bail in the alleged excise policy scam case, and Raghav Chadha — who is currently abroad for an eye treatment.

Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary organisation Sandeep Pathak as well as all Delhi government ministers, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot were also named among the star campaigners.

Prominent party leaders and ministers of AAP-ruled Punjab also figured in the star campaigners list.

Notably, Sunita Kejriwal has already taken reins of AAP’s campaigning for the polls, attending roadshows in support of party’s Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi and Gujarat.

Recently, Sunita attended roadshows along with AAP candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi and Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies in Gujarat. She is scheduled to attend a roadshow in support of AAP candidate from South Delhi seat Sahi Ram Pehalwan on Sunday, party leaders said.

Sunita Kejriwal will also hold roadshows in Punjab and Haryana under the party’s campaign ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ centred around the arrest of the Delhi chief minister by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. The CM is currently held in Tihar Jail in connection to the case.

AAP is contesting four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and its candidates have filed their nomination papers. The party is contesting Kurukshetra seat in Haryana and Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

Despite an alliance with Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat, the AAP is independently contesting all the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

