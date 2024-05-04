Sports

IPL 2024 – LSG news – Mayank Yadav set to miss remainder of season for Lucknow Super Giants

reporter 1 hour ago
1 minute read
IPL 2024 - LSG news - Mayank Yadav set to miss remainder of season for Lucknow Super Giants

Mayank Yadav, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quick, is set to miss the remainder of IPL 2024, although there are bleak chances that he could still feature in the playoffs if LSG make it.

On being asked if Mayank was completely out of the tournament, head coach Justin Langer said: “No, we’ll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the playoffs, but I’m a realist as well. It’ll be probably difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament.

“He’s had a scan. He’s got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one was. So it’s very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game. But we can all sleep. There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he’s going be a fast bowler, part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he’s going to get injuries. So in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. And it’s the most unfortunate. He’s got huge potential. But his rehabilitation was excellent. He went into the game [against MI], had a couple of bowls before the game. He was completely pain free. So it’s very sad for him and it’s disappointing for LSG as well that he might [not[ play the rest of the tournament.

Mayank left the field in his last game after having bowled just 3.1 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

