IPL 2024 – LSG news – Mayank Yadav set to miss remainder of season for Lucknow Super Giants

“He’s had a scan. He’s got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one was. So it’s very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game. But we can all sleep. There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he’s going be a fast bowler, part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he’s going to get injuries. So in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. And it’s the most unfortunate. He’s got huge potential. But his rehabilitation was excellent. He went into the game [against MI], had a couple of bowls before the game. He was completely pain free. So it’s very sad for him and it’s disappointing for LSG as well that he might [not[ play the rest of the tournament.