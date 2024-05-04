Home

Pakistan Rattled By Surgical Strikes, Want Congress’ ‘Shehzada’ Rahul To Become India’s PM: Modi

PM Modi urged the electorate to recognise the importance of one vote, “which contributed to building the Ram Temple after generations struggled for 500 years.

File Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asserted that Pakistan was rattled by the surgical strikes done on its soil in response to terror attacks and leaders in the neighbouring country are now praying that the “Shehzada (Prince)” of Congress – referring to Rahul Gandhi– becomes the next PM of India.

Addressing a poll rally in Palamu, Modi, without name dropping Rahul Gandhi, took a swipe at the Congress leader, claiming that Pakistan wants him as the Prime Minister, but India wants “a strong country with a strong PM”.

“Maa Bharati’s disrespect won’t be tolerated anymore. New India’s surgical and air strikes shook Pakistan, which was known for supporting terror attacks on India during the Congress regime.

“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike… Shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are now praying that the Congress ‘shehzada’ becomes PM of India… But, our strong nation wants a strong government and leader,” Modi said at the rally to campaign for BJP candidate from Palamu, V D Ram.

Congress was ‘helpless’ against terror

Sharpening his attack on the opposition party, Modi claimed that earlier, Congress-led governments were “helpless” after any terror attack on the country, but the situation is such now that Pakistan is “seeking help from the world to save the nation”.

“The surgical and the Balakot strikes shook Pakistan. Now Pakistan is crying all over the world and is shouting, ‘Bachao, Bachao. Leaders in Pakistan are praying that Congress’ Shehzada becomes the PM. But the strong India only wants a strong government now,” Modi said.

‘Your one vote…’

Modi urged the electorate to recognise the importance of one vote, “which contributed to building the Ram Temple after generations struggled for 500 years, as well as the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Modi also said he will not allow “any design of the Congress” to succeed in “changing the constitution for providing reservations to Muslims”.

“Congress and the India bloc want to usurp your land. They want to snatch quotas for SC, ST and OBCs and provide reservations to Muslims by altering the constitution. Till I am alive, I will not now allow any such design of the Congress to succeed,” he asserted.

’25 crore people taken out of poverty’

The prime minister said 25 crore people came out of poverty in the last 10 years of the NDA government.

“Congress never bothered for the welfare of people. The party’s ‘shehzada’ was born with a silver spoon, and poses for the camera when he visits the house of the poor. But, it is my commitment to transform India.

“There is no blot of corruption on me in the past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister. I don’t own a home or even a bicycle… but corrupt JMM and Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children,” he said.

Hailing tribal icon Birsa Munda, Modi said it is his promise to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Munda as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh’.

(With inputs from agencies)








