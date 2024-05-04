Home

Traffic Alert: NH 10 Sikkim-Bengal Section To Remain Closed Next Week, Details Inside

The Kalimpong district administration in West Bengal issued an official notification.

NH 10 Sikkim-Bengal Section: The vehicular traffic along NH 10 between Sikkim and neighboring West Bengal’s Siliguri will be affected and face restrictions for the next week.

The Kalimpong district administration in West Bengal on Friday, May 3 issued an official notification which stated that the vehicular traffic on NH 10 between Sikkim and neighboring West Bengal’s Siliguri will face restrictions for three days next week.

“The highway will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on May 9 in view of the bituminous works to be carried out by the PWD’s National Highway Division at various spots between Rabi Jhora and Gail Khola on the West Bengal side of the border,” said the notification issued by the Kalimpong district administration in West Bengal.

The restriction may affect the tourism sector in the Himalayan state in the peak season.

To facilitate and make the traffic movement convenient for tourists and commuters, the Kalimpong district administration has diverted traffic from Rangpo in Sikkim to Siliguri in West Bengal either through the Munsong-17th Mile- Algarah- Lava-Gorubathan and vice versa or via the Chitrey-Kalimpong town- Algarah-Lava- Gorubathan route.

Heavy goods carriers will ply via the Chitrey or the Reshi-Pedong route to Siliguri and vice versa.

Sikkim saw an unprecedented growth in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2024. According to official figures released by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the state has attracted 290,401 tourists to the state till March 31, 2024. Among them, 256,537 were domestic tourists, while 30,864 were foreigners.

