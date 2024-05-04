Sapra Musical Voyage Is A Testament of Hard work, Dedication And Perseverance

Home

Sapra’s Musical Voyage Is A Testament of Hard work, Dedication And Perseverance | Read His Inspirational Journey

New Delhi: While many artists are eager for fast recognition, Sapra is content to climb the ladder of success at his own pace. The theatre actor from Xaviers, India, now resides in California and couldn’t be happier. “California is a true Golden State,” said Sapra. “I love its beauty and the people. I love the environment that California creates for artists.”

Sapra was always more interested in theatre practice or playing instruments than attending class. Those interests have been instrumental in helping him gain recognition in the entertainment industry.

His talents took him from a chubby, quiet drummer to a lean multi-talented musician, actor and dancer. He traveled with his seniors, performing in Chandigarh, Bombay and Gujrat, while still scoring an 80 percent grade in high school.

He attended the University of Delhi and Amity International School. The classroom still held little interest for him and the school’s Dean sent him to study with Indian TV and film producer and director, Ekta Kapoor. That led to the Zee Television Awards and the launch of his own company where he hosted/emceed events.

Sapra eventually left for the New York Film Academy in the U.S. He worked to learn every aspect of creating films and music videos “I love the cinema and my all-time favorite is writing funny stuff about serious themes, dark comedy and my own music,” said Sapra.

The artist traveled with Mystic India: The World Tour. He released multiple music videos and plays a variety of instruments. A feature film, Dead of Night, is in post-production and was written specifically to showcase Sapra’s talents. The horror-comedy film is set for release in the U.S. during Halloween 2024.

The musician mixes African beats with Hindi classical vocals, with a touch of hip hop. “I like music with energy, fire, enthusiasm, and excitement that I can dance or groove to,” said Sapra.

His mentor, friend and costumer of 8 years is Michael Philpot, who Sapra credits with instinctively knowing what he should wear to emphasize his performance.

The music maker is currently working on a project called I Am India, a production that will tour the world. He’s also working on a music album of seven songs that’s currently in production.

To relax from the rigors of work, Sapra practices Japanese Buddhist open eye chanting that originated in India. Known as Namu Myoho Renge Kyo, it helps keep him grounded and focused. He’s also a vegan and CrossFit athlete.

A man of many talents, Sapra has created a name for himself on an international level. Not bad for a formerly chubby and quiet boy who played the drums.

Who Is Sapra:

Sapra is an actor, musician and dancer based in Los Angeles, CA. He’s performed in countless music videos that received millions of views. An international favorite, he’s appeared in short films, on stage, and in live extravaganzas. Sapra has worked in Bollywood and the U.S. entertainment industry and has a comedy-horror feature film, Dead of Night, to be released for Halloween 2024. Connect with him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.







