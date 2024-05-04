Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place, New Delhi; Area Cordoned Off | Details Inside

New Delhi: In a shocking incident of yet another bomb scare in the national capital, an unattended bag was found at N Block of Connaught Place N Block in New Delhi. The area was cordoned off and the bomb squad took control of the spot. As per the recent update, the unattended bag at N Block of Connaught Place was checked and nothing suspicious was found inside it, Delhi Police have said.

#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag found at N Block of Connaught Place N Block. Area has been cordoned off. Police team present at the spot. Details awaited.

Delhi Police And NSG Conduct Mock Drills

The Delhi Police, along with the National Security Guard (NSG), conducted security mock drills at the IGI airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and DPS RK Puram here late Friday and early Saturday.

The drills come days after nearly 200 schools received hoax bomb threats. The drill was conducted at IGI airport on Friday at at 10 PM by the NSG commandos and Delhi Police. As part of the drill, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after the security of airports, was alerted about a mock terror attack.

Other agencies, like the fire department and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), also joined the drill, which went on for at least half an hour, an officer said. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) told the media, “There is no need to panic. It is a terror attack mock drill exercise that is being conducted in a coordinated manner with other agencies.”

A similar exercise was conducted at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 1 AM, Hyderbad House at 1.30 AM and Delhi Public School in RK Puram at 3 AM. At the school, the security personnel checked their preparedness against a terror attack or a bomb plant.

Earlier on Friday, mock drills were conducted at the Taj Palace Hotel, Yasho Bhoomi in Dwarka, Kashmere Gate Metro Station and the New Parliament building in central Delhi. An officer said that though all bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes on Wednesday, they could not afford to take any chance, hence the mock drills.

