We Have Been Very Open Society: Jaishankar Corrects Biden’s ‘Xenophobic’ Remark On India, Cites CAA

New Delhi: President of United States, Joe Biden recently called India ‘xenophobic’ among other countries like China, Japan and Russia for not embracing immigrants. The US President also said that it is this nature of the country, which is responsible for their economic troubles and just because immigrants are welcomed warmly in America, its economy is flourishing. Reacting to this in an exclusive interview with Economic Times, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected these remarks and has also said that we as a society are very open; he also emphasised on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

S Jaishankar Corrects Biden’s Xenophobic Comment for India

As mentioned earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected recent remarks by US President Joe Biden describing India as “xenophobic” and emphasised that the country has been open and welcoming to people from diverse societies. Speaking to the Economic Times, Jaishankar also refuted the allegation that the Indian economy was faltering. The Union Minister said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government showcases India’s welcoming approach.

‘India Has Been A Very Unique Country’, S Jaishankar Cites CAA

Jaishankar said in the interview published on Saturday said, “First of all, our economy is not faltering.” “India is always… India has been a very unique country… I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it’s been a society which has been very open… different people from different societies come to India,” he said. Jaishankar stated that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government showcases India’s welcoming approach.

He said, “That’s why we have the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), which is to open up doors for people who are in trouble… I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India.”

S Jaishankar On Criticism Of Citizenship Amendment Act

Rejecting the criticism of CAA, Jaishankar said, “There are people who publicly said on record that because of CAA, a million Muslims will lose their citizenship in this country.” He further said, “Why are they not being held to account? Because nobody has lost citizenship.”

What Did Joe Biden Say About India?

On April 2, Biden had said the “xenophobic” nature of India, China, Japan and Russia is responsible for their economic troubles and argued that America’s economy is growing because it welcomes immigrants to its soil. He made the statement while campaigning for his re-election at Washington fundraising event and argued that Japan, along with Russia and China, would perform better economically if the countries embraced immigration more.

“Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” Biden said.

