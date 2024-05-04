Good News For Commuters! Uttar Pradesh Three More Highways To Get FASTag Systems

Home

Lucknow: In order to upgrade three crucial highways of the state, the Uttar Pradesh State Highways Authority (UPSHA) has taken a decision to install FASTag system on Bareilly–Udham Singh Nagar (Rudrapur), Varanasi–Shaktinagar and Saharanpur–Muzaffarnagar routes. The decision to install the electronic toll collection system has been taken after taking a note of the increasing confrontation between commuters and toll booth staff.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh’s national highways and expressways are equipped with the electronic system apart from the three state highways that don’t have FASTag system yet. These highways were widened to four lanes because of the heavy rush of the motor vehicles and were developed through public-private-partnership model between 2015 and 2018.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the commanding CEO of the organization, held a crucial meeting this past Friday. To discuss the status of current projects and explore the idea of enhancing more roads, potentially with the help of the private sector. During this meeting, Ashok Kumar Singh, who holds a key position in UPSHA, touching upon finance and administration, shared some future plans.

“Soon after Lok Sabha elections get over we would float the locations where FASTag system needs to be installed. Agencies empanelled with Indian Highways Management Company Limited would be asked to provide quotations as per the procedure. Bids would be floated sometime in mid-June,” TOI quoted Singh as saying.

He added that it the installation process of the FASTag system will take a maximum of six months to get it operational.

Owners of private cars and SUVs are presently obliged to shell out fees like Rs 115 for a single journey on the Bareilly-Rudrapur highway, Rs 170 on the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur route, and Rs 330 for navigating through Varanasi-Shaktinagar highways.







