Home

News

Char Dham Yatra 2024 Helicopter Services: Yatra to Begin on 10 May; Here’s How to Book

Registrations for the Char Dham Yatra have been opened. Among the four dhams, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath will open on May 10 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, while the Badrinath shrine will open on May 12.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Australian Army Helicopter Crash: 4 Feared Dead After MRH90 Goes Down Off Hamilton Island In Queensland

Char Dham Yatra: The Char Dham Yatra is all set to start from Friday i.e. May 10. The much-awaited yatra will start at Yamunotri, moves on to Gangotri and then to Kedarnath, and concludes at Badrinath, following a clockwise route. Every. It is a pilgrimage to the four sacred sites located in Uttarakhand–Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

These sites remain shut every year for six months. They will open in Summer (April or May) and will close in winter (October or November). The official link to register for the Char Dham Yatra 2024 is registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Those who want to undertake the yatra must note that they can cover the journey either through roads or by air with helicopter services. It is completely on the pilgrims to decide how they want to cover the yatra. Some devotees choose to complete the Do Dham Yatra only, covering two shrines, i.e., Kedarnath and Badrinath, as outlined on the official website of Uttarakhand Tourism.

Helicopter service fare: All you need to know

The Civil Aviation Department is to begin helicopter services from Gauchar to Badrinath with a fee of Rs 3,970 excluding GST (one way).

IRCTC convenience fee is to be paid separately for booking flights, along with GST

There will be limited VVIP darshan for all four shrines in the first 15 days of the Char Dham Yatra.

In the route, 700 sanitation workers are being deployed for cleanliness.

There are four new high-tech modular and four new mobile modular restrooms have been introduced.

In case of any emergency, tourists can call 112 for all sorts of assistance.

What are the rental rates for helicopter services?

Govindghat to Gauchar: ₹3,970

Gauchar to Govindghat: ₹3,960

Gauchar to Badrinath: ₹3,960

Badrinath to Gauchar: ₹3,960

Badrinath to Govindghat: ₹1,320

Govindghat to Badrinath: ₹1,320

Govindghat to Ghangaria: ₹2,780

Ghangaria to Govindghat: ₹2,780

However, these rates do not include GST or the IRCTC convenience fee, which are charged separately.







