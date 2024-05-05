NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Results- Saturday (04-05-24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results Announced- Check Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result (04.05.24): All updates to the first and second round results have been declared here. Thanks for staying with us.

Shillong Teer lottery results

Shillong Teer Lottery Saturday (May 4, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India’s most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely popular across the country. For all the viewers, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the game is legalised as per Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

SHILLONG TEER COMMON/HIT NUMBERS
Direct House Ending
75,72 3 1
81,55 5 2

Shillong Teer Result (May 4, 2024): First Round Result- 03

Shillong Teer Result (May 4, 2024): Second Round Result- 24

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

